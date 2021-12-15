Marvel has announced a new Venom series written by the character’s co-creator, David Michelinie, that takes place in the early days of the famous symbiote.

Marvel has announced Venom: Lethal Protector, a new mini-series written by the character’s co-creator, David Michelinie, which takes place around the time of the first Venom miniseries (which was also written by Michelinie). The new series is drawn by Ivan Fiorelli.

The new five-issue limited series will debut in March 2022 in the US and follows in the footsteps of other recent Marvel projects that have revisited past classic stories using original creators such as Maestro and X-Men Legends. Michelinie himself previously worked on a similar project in 2013 when he and Bob Layton wrote a new story set after the end of their second appearance in Iron Man No. 258.1-4.

Michelinie was the regular writer of the flagship Spider-Man title, Amazing spider-man, from 1987 to 1994, during which time he wrote the wedding between Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson and also featured Venom, in Amazing spider-man # 299-300, working with Venom co-creator artist Todd McFarlane.

After McFarlane left the series after two years to launch his own series of Spider-manMichelinie teamed up with artist Erik Larsen with whom he worked on roughly 25 issues (where Venom developed further, with Larsen introducing Venom’s prehensile tongue) and then Mark Bagley for the remaining forty.

In 1993, Michelinie and Bagley released the first Venom miniseries, which was also called Venom: Lethal Protector (Bagley drew the first three issues of the series and then Ron Lim finished the series, which features a number of new symbiotic characters.)

Now, nearly 30 years after the original release of the first Venom miniseries, Michelinie is back with Fiorelli for a series that Marvel promises to be. “A completely new and horrifying story that not only revisits the evil cobweb thrower’s past, but hints at what’s to come in his future! «

“Getting to do a multi-issue story with the original Venom was like sitting down to dinner with an old friend who wants to eat your brain for dessert!” Michelinie said. “It was fun and exciting, and I hope people enjoy reading it as much as I enjoyed writing it.”

