According to recent rumors, the Venom 3 movie would pit Tom Hardy’s symbiote against a Spider-Man who could be Andrew Garfield.

After the great reception at the box office that Venom: Let There Be Carnage and especially Spider-Man No Way Home have had, the insider Daniel richtman ensures that Venom 3 “will explore the multiverse” and show “Venom finally meeting and fighting Spider-Man.”

For its part, CBR.com mentions that this information emerges from the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which a dimensionally displaced Eddie Brock was seen trying to understand the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The scene ends with Eddie and Venom being sent back to their own universe (and leaving behind a piece of the symbiote). “The user who shares Richtman’s report went so far as to speculate that Andrew Garfield will be the one to put on the Spider-Man suit.”

So, we will be seeing a Spider-Man in Venom 3. I think Andrew Garfield will be playing Spider-Man in the movie. pic.twitter.com/LI2xbpiqAY – Spider-Man News and Leaks (@DiegoNoWayHome) December 27, 2021

For its part, the site recalls statements by Sony producer Amy Pascal, who stated that a third Venom movie is underway at Sony, but did not elaborate on the details. And it also collects statements from Andy Serkis, who directed Venom: Let There Be Carnage. On Venom’s future, he said: “I have some personal ideas, but I certainly wouldn’t dare to expose them right now,” adding that a confrontation with Spider-Man is inevitable. “It will happen, the question is when. We do not want to rush ”.

Source: CBR.com

