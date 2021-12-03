By Mayela Armas

CARACAS, Dec 3 (Reuters) – The Venezuelan government, under US sanctions, is paying some suppliers with cash currencies as a way to reduce expenses in local currency and thus partly control inflation, said three sources familiar with the matter. .

The state oil company PDVSA, some government entities and public companies have begun to cancel a part of their invoices in dollars that are deposited in foreign currency accounts of some local banks, added the sources, who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the information. .

Although the government paid some contractors with euros in cash two years ago, it has not made transfers in dollars at the current scale. The payments are an effort to lower local currency expenditures to stabilize the exchange rate and prices, the sources said.

The government allows banks to offer accounts in foreign currency, but Washington sanctions prevent international transfers to and from the South American country, which has been in hyperinflation for four years.

The communication and information ministry did not respond to requests for comment, as did the central bank and PDVSA.

The growing transactions show that despite hostility between Washington and the government of President Nicolás Maduro, the United States has few resources to prevent Venezuela from using dollars to stabilize its economy.

The Treasury Department declined to comment.

The sources said the payments would be made through about four local Venezuelan banks. They declined to name them out of safety, as well as the vendors.

“Several of the service companies receive the payments in dollars in their local bank accounts and those funds then use them to cancel other providers and even pay part of the wages of their workers,” said one of the sources.

Sources could not estimate the total amount of dollar payments made by public entities, but there have been movements of $ 5,000 or more.

“Those who receive these currencies would not be exposed to measures. They are small players that fill the spaces of some large-scale providers,” said Tamara Herrera, economist and director of the firm Síntesis Financiera.

Some of the currencies used in payments to suppliers would arise in part from the income from external sales of crude oil, said three of the sources consulted who do not have details of the income stream.

The Central Bank has not published figures on the behavior of the balance of payments since May 2019.

The Government of Venezuela has increasing amounts of dollars at its disposal due to increased oil production. Oil exports in October reached more than 700,000 barrels a day, according to documents seen by Reuters, but in November they fell to 572,567 barrels a day.

With the slowdown in prices, the government would seek to highlight at the end of the year that it has managed to combat hyperinflation in the country, said two of the sources.

Since May, inflation began to decelerate and in October prices had a variation of 6.8%, a rate that had not been recorded since April 2015, according to data published by the Venezuelan issuer. Despite the figure, year-on-year inflation was 1,575%.

In the midst of hyperinflation and economic collapse, the Venezuelan government at the beginning of 2019 relaxed controls on the economy, which has allowed more currency to circulate in cash and some businesses and industries have an oxygen.

Maduro has recognized in several public speeches that the dollar functions as an “escape valve” and already many routine cancellations in supermarkets and pharmacies are made more with foreign currency than with bolivars.

(Reporting by Mayela Armas, additional reporting by Daphne Psaledakis in Washington. Edited by Vivian Sequera and Javier Leira)