The current record has been held by Russia since 2019, the year in which a concert with 8,097 musicians was organized in that country, according to the Venezuelan media ‘El Nacional’.

Before the beginning of the concert, the participants paid tribute to the founder of the National System of Orchestras and Youth and Children’s Choirs of Venezuela, José Antonio Abreu, who died in 2018.

During the event, some 300 independent supervisors approved by Guinness have been watching that all the rules were followed: that each participant played an instrument and that the work performed lasted more than five minutes.

The musicians have interpreted Tchaikovsky’s ‘Slavic March’, which will be taken into account for the evaluation of the record, in addition to other compositions, such as the pieces ‘Venezuela’, ‘Alma llanera’ or the National Anthem of the country.

In several messages published on the social network Twitter, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, congratulated the performers and thanked the celebration of the concert, which he described as “pride” for Venezuelans.

“Beautiful and Wonderful! A concert that makes us Venezuelans proud. What we enjoy today will remain engraved in our memory and in millions of hearts that beat loudly because We are the Country Orchestra!”, The president wrote.

The Guinness record verdict on the attempt is expected to be announced in the coming days.