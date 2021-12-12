The ELN operates on the border between Venezuela and Colombia (LUIS ROBAYO /)

Xavier Bracho Aguilar, in the last regional elections on November 21, witnessed Primero Venezuela at table No. 1 of the José Gregorio Hernández voting center, in the town of Casigua El Cubo, capital of the Jesús María Semprum municipality. He narrates that José Torres Yeison Pabón, alias Pabón, a guerrilla from the National Liberation Army (ELN) arrived at the voting center armed, whom many know in the area as part of that guerrilla organization.

The eleno threatened the PCV witness to withdraw from the Voting Center. “They threatened me with a gun here in the ribs, there in Caño Grande, inside the classroom (where the voting table No. 1 is). A guerrilla arrived and told me ‘do you leave the classroom, the high school, the school, well or I’ll pick you up… here’, I was alone with two (people) more, imagine, ”said Bracho.

Another complaint was made by Jhonnatan León, candidate for councilor for the PCV, stating “we would have won there if the people of the ELN had not reached there. They threatened me, that they were going to burn me, the teacher that they were going to burn too, well they also put the man in front of us, remember that they took Mr. Che to support us there and they also threatened him and he had to come . They left me there and also that they were going to burn me that they were going to take me to the pike of 3, the teacher also that they were going to take him to the pike of 3, to tie them up there, and well that was a threat that the people of the ELN, that if we continued recording they could do that to us. That is a tremendous threat, daughter, we went through there strong. “

“To Mr. Wilmer Tiria, who was allowed to enter the final on Friday as a member of, as a witness, and to the final on Sunday they did not let him enter, you know that he was going to measure up there by arguing and the pod and they would not let him in. get in.”

“I had to come here from there, from Tarra, on Tuesday of last week, I was practically sheltered because supposedly they were looking for me,” said Jhonnatan León in his testimony about the threats that he and other witnesses and electoral members suffered from the THE N.

The guerrilla organization has a strong presence in the area and many people are members or collaborators of these organizations, in this case the National Liberation Army (ELN). “One of those people is Jhon del Valle Montenegro, president of the Municipal Chamber, he is another son Elena (as they imply that he is ELN).”

The unprecedented thing is that the Minister of Defense, GJ Vladimir Padrino López, on November 21 asked the Venezuelan people to attend the vote, adding “everything is served, from a technical point of view, from a security point of view, our FANB fulfilling all its established functions, such as guarding the electoral material and guaranteeing stable democratic participation ”.

The Plan República did not act in the presence of the guerrillas in the voting centers in Semprum Venezuela

The Republic Plan has the obligation, in electoral processes, to guard the electoral material and guarantee public order in the polling stations. How does Padrino explain that a guerrilla has entered that voting center and to top it off armed? Where were the officials of the Plan República? Has the role of the military in the elections become so blurred that they cannot fulfill their essential role in the Plan República, or is there an order to be tolerant and recognize the guerrilla groups?

So far away

The Caciques, leaders of the Barí de Bokshi indigenous community, wrote a communication to the representatives of the European Union in Venezuela last October, denouncing the arbitrary decision taken by the electoral authorities to eliminate the voting center where they were voting., in the Jesús María Semprum municipality, Zulia state, “where the Catatumbo Lightning was born and the birthplace of the brave Indian Motilón.”

Not only did they eliminate the Electoral Center from their community, but they also sent them to the furthest part of the area and they made this known in another communication to the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ). In that municipality they claim to repeat the elections due to the number of irregular events that have occurred.

Among the indigenous leaders who signed the different communications to the European Union, the TSJ and the CNE, are Luis Felipe Sobadyera Aksibar, Leonardo Okiano Barushara, Eddi de Jesús Sadebachi Aberakatou, Robert Atactaba Abayina, Luz María Añandón Achinkai, among others.

The caciques classified as “alarming situation” what happened to their community and the violation of their electoral rights. They described as arbitrary “the decision to eliminate solely and exclusively the voting center (CV) Escuela Arquidiocesana Bokshi, whose code was 211901004, located in the state of Zulia, Jesús María Sermprum municipality, Bari parish, Sierra de Perijá, Río de Oro sector part high”.

They argued that in this way they violated “our constitutional and legal rights as indigenous peoples and communities, in addition, our right to vote, because we were arbitrarily relocated to CV 12 de Febrero”, which is the Educational Unit located in the Caño sector Lindo, in front of the Null trail, right, road owned by the Cooperativa Guaicaipuro 5 de Julio Izquierda, Camino Null, Caño Grande camellón, Río de Oro, Finca de Garzas Casa.

In the communication they ask the International Observers of the European Union the possibility of sending a representative of that Mission to Semprum. “We are a border municipality with the North of Santander, Colombia, and given the alarming events of July 7 (August 7, the day of the internal elections of the PSUV, where there was a lot of conflict and confrontation), we consider the presence in the municipality of utmost importance ”.

The caciques not only went before the European Union, they also did so before the Electoral Chamber of the TSJ, where the indigenous Luz María Ayando is seen addressing the officials of the highest court. In the document delivered, they recall that their ancestral rights have been violated, which in the Constitution are established, among others, in Article 119: ‘The State will recognize the existence of indigenous peoples and communities, their social, political and economic organization, their cultures, uses and customs, languages ​​and religions, as well as their habitat and original rights over the lands that they ancestral and traditionally occupy and that are necessary to develop and guarantee their ways of life … ‘.

They also cited part of Article 125: ‘Indigenous peoples have the right to political participation. The State shall guarantee indigenous representation in the National Assembly and in the deliberative bodies of federal and local entities with an indigenous population, in accordance with the law. ‘

They added that they have special rights established in the Organic Law of Indigenous Peoples and Communities “since we are the indigenous ethnic group of the Jesús María Semprum municipality, icons of our municipality.”

They highlighted that in addition to eliminating the voting center, “we were relocated to CV February 12, one of the furthest from our community, specifically 4 hours downstream and 6 more hours back upstream.”

The furthest

Likewise, the Barí indigenous people delivered a letter, on September 27, 2021, to Mariana Medina, Director of the Regional Electoral Office of the Zulia state and on September 30 to Pedro Calzadilla, rector of the CNE, to whom they reported their disagreement with the change of CV adding that “those of us who occupy these lands have continuously exercised directly, secretly and universally our right to vote, without affecting at any time our habitat and worldview, our customs.”

The chiefs of the Bari community denouncing the elimination of their cento before the European Union Venezuela

On the other hand, it was not only the change of voting center that the indigenous people demanded, but they expressed “great indignation when they learned that a definitive list of 4,334 spokespersons for indigenous peoples authorized to vote was published on the CNE website. on November 26 (elections of indigenous deputies), which should have been chosen from the grassroots through Assemblies in each of the indigenous communities, but in our community it never happened, which is why today we feel humiliated, affected, run over and discriminated against by the governing body of the Electoral Power ”.

The Archdiocesan school is in the upper part of the Sierra de Perijá, on the banks of the Río de Oro, which divides the border between Colombia and Venezuela. The indigenous people have their natural habitat in the upper part, so to move to the EU on February 12, they must go downstream, by the river, which requires four hours if the river has a high level. In some moments the Río de Oro crosses the Catatumbo river, in a very beautiful natural spectacle, so the Bari people can go all over the Venezuelan side until they reach CV 12 de Febrero, but it is a very long journey and the worst This is when they must go back to their community.

“There was no good intention because when making the registration of the centers, the CNE was able to determine that for many reasons the Archdiocesan School should not be a CV, but why send them to February 12 if in such a case the other CV closest is Ana María Campos, which is the ancestral land of the Bari ”, an inhabitant of the area tells Infobae.

The CNE changed the Bari for the most distant Voting Center Venezuela

With this, it is not only that the CNE obstructs their vote, but also ignores respect for the customs and constitutional rights of indigenous peoples. “If we start from CV 12 de Febrero upstream, we find Simón Bolívar, then Ana María Campos and finally, already in the Sierra, bordering Colombia, is Boksi. Not only is it that they eliminate the natural Voting Center of that community, but they send them to the farthest CV, so they require four hours to get to the center and six to return ”.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) gives as an excuse that the Archdiocesan School has “bad infrastructure”, although for 20 years, while the indigenous people voted without protesting, it had functioned perfectly as an electoral center. What the governing body does not say is that the eliminated CV has electric autonomy because it has solar panels and also has satellite internet.

The Bari claimed in September against the TSJ Venezuela

The real problem is that that tribe decided to vote against the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and back Wuyhsmans Ramon González Salas, candidate of the Communist Party (PCV), once an organization of the Patriotic Pole and that today is the only authorized card of the that make up the Alternative Popular Revolutionary (APR).

The CNE not only obstructs the right of the Bari to vote, but despite the claims they made, they did not receive a response to their request.

KEEP READING:

“We have weapons to defend democracy”: Padrino López’s threat to “the enemies of the homeland” in Venezuela

The criticism of a young man of his former Chavista partner who lost the mayor’s office caused the ELN to assassinate him: this is how the guerrilla advances in Táchira

Maduro’s regime is resurrecting oil fields with cash in violation of international sanctions