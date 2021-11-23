08-31-2020 The spokesman for the Government of Venezuela, Jorge Rodríguez SOUTH AMERICA POLICY VENEZUELA VENEZUELAN PRESIDENCY



MADRID, 23 (EUROPA PRESS)

The president of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, has requested this Monday that the Democratic Alliance and the Neighborhood Force be incorporated into the dialogue between the Government and the Venezuelan opposition, having demonstrated in the elections that “there is another opposition option,” while the Mesa of the Democratic Unity (MUD) “does not exist.”

Rodríguez, also leader of the delegation of the Executive of Nicolás Maduro for dialogue, which is currently suspended after having held several rounds in recent months in Mexico City, has thus celebrated the appearance of an “opposing option different from the extremism of the MUD “, common flag under which the Unitary Platform has been presented.

“When they come to talk to us about dialogue processes, those political forces that received support yesterday must necessarily join. The MUD as such no longer exists,” Rodríguez said in a press conference in this regard, reports the Venezuelan media ‘Globovisión’ .

Likewise, he has pointed to the regional and municipal elections this Sunday as “a great example of dialogue where almost nine million Venezuelans went to vote.” “That is the form of dialogue par excellence and it generates immediate consequences: the photo of the opposition is different now,” he asserted, to point out that other opposition forces have “swept” the MUD in “many municipalities of the country.”

In this context, Rodríguez has taken the opportunity to attack the opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who, he said, “was left without a job on December 6, 2020 (due to the Parliament elections) and this November 21, he was left without politics, without arguments, other than delirium and psychosis. “

The president of the National Electoral Council of Venezuela (CNE), Pedro Calzadilla, has offered this Monday the results updated to 99.2 percent of scrutiny of the Venezuelan regional and local elections, in which the ‘Chavismo’ has won 18 of the 21 governorates that have already finished their count.

The alliance of the Great Patriotic Pole, in which the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) has participated, has achieved 18 positions of this type so far, while the MUD has achieved another two and “other political parties” another governorship. Two governorates have yet to be defined.