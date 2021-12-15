Current times have shown the importance of vaccination. Not only because of the issue of Covid-19 Rather, there are different types that offer protection against a wide range of diseases. That is why it is a fundamental activity that you must promote among your patients to convince them to have a complete and updated card. With some it can be complicated and for that you can help yourself with the Venavac medical app.

Just to understand the impact of immunization, to date it is classified as the most effective public health measure that exists, only after access to drinking water. Thanks to this invention, three million lives are saved every year around the world. Although if there were an adequate scheme with better access, up to 1.5 million more could be avoided.

In this sense, a current problem is the decrease in the percentage of people who are vaccinated. In part, it could even be one of the causes that would have caused the return of diseases that were believed to be eradicated, such as measles.

Regarding this issue, it has also been detected that there are people who do not get vaccinated because they do not know the places available to do so. To solve this problem, the new Venavac mobile app was designed, in which anyone can consult the address and contact details of the vaccination centers closest to their position, according to their current location and / or postal code.

“People stop getting vaccinated for different reasons, ranging from misinformation to not knowing where or who can give a specific vaccine. The times are not to postpone decisions in health and prevention of infectious diseases, Venavac will help the population to locate suitable vaccination centers with their schedule and location needs, among others ”, highlighted Juan Marques, medical director at MSD Mexico.

How does it work?

For their part, users can be in contact with the vaccination center from this application, either through an email or a call. They can ask about the vaccine your doctor has recommended and make an appointment.

Currently, this tool has a directory of doctors located in 17 states of the Mexican Republic. These are Mexico City, Chiapas, Durango, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Michoacán, Morelos, Nuevo León, Puebla, Querétaro, Quintana Roo, Sinaloa, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Yucatán.

You can also register your doctor’s office

And in the case of the medical community, if you want to register in the directory, all you need to do is provide your office information and the type of vaccines you have available. In this way, you will appear on the map so that patients who require it can contact you.

Finally, the application can be downloaded free of charge from the stores of ios Y Android. In addition you can also visit their official website.