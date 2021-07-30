Velocity creators work on new game

The series of Velocity It’s one you might not recognize at first glance, but it’s a highly acclaimed indie property with a small fanbase awaiting a third installment. However, FuturLab, developers of this series, have revealed that at the moment there are no plans for a third installment, but they are working on a new IP, which is described as Velocity’s spiritual successor.

Through an interview with IGN, James Marsden, co-CEO of FuturLab, revealed that, despite having the rights to Velocity, the team is focused on creating a new property, taking the foundations of the acclaimed series, but with a couple of unique concepts. Thus, it will be possible to reach a wider audience, and at the same time connect with Velocity fans. This was what was commented on the matter:

“Velocity was a great vehicle to express our early game ideas and in an ideal world we would have continued to increase the ambition of the studio by using the Velocity franchise as a vessel. That wasn’t meant to happen, so we took some time to figure out how to get back on track. While going back to Velocity may be an option for the future, for this new IP we have gone back to the original design principles and invented something completely new, which looks nothing like Velocity but will feel similar in the hands of gamers. “

To achieve this goal, FuturLab has teamed up with Thunderful to publish the studio’s new game. You will surely recognize the name of this company, since they were in charge of what games like Steamworld Quest: Hand of Gilgamesh hit the market.

Although the Velocity series, which is made up of two games, has been widely received by critics, the commercial reception is a different story. Hopefully this plan to create a spiritual successor will have positive results for FuturLab.

Via: IGN

