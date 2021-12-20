Throughout the month of November 2021, vehicle production in Spain reached 193,449 units, which represents a 28% drop compared to the data for the same period of the previous year. Production figures are already below 2020, despite the fact that factories were closed for almost two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Spanish factories continue to report bad data. In the month of November 2021 the vehicle production in Spain

accounted for a total of 193,449 units. This result, compared to that obtained in the same period last year, represents a decline of 28%. The bad results achieved in recent months are a heavy burden that weighs down the accumulated figures.

In the period between January and November 2021, vehicle production in Spain totaled 1,950,729 units, which is 5.8% less compared to 2020. Manufacturing figures are already below those of the previous year. And we must bear in mind that in the turbulent 2020 the production centers were closed for about two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Vehicle production in Spain reports worse data than in 2020

The lack of microchips in Spanish factories

One of the main causes of the falls that have been registered is neither more nor less than the microchip shortage. The shortage of these components that are much needed in the vehicle production process is forcing manufacturers to make significant adjustments to the assembly lines of their factories. This situation is not expected to improve until mid-2022. Spain is not the only major vehicle producer that is being affected. Germany, the United Kingdom and Italy are suffering the same fate.

With regard to production by vehicle type, the manufacture of passenger cars and SUVs has suffered a fall of 27% compared to November 2020, reaching 155,724 units. And so far this year, 1,549,673 units rolled off the assembly lines, which translates into a 5.7% decline compared to the same period last year.

The production of commercial and industrial vehicles reports similar data. In November, 37,725 commercial and industrial vehicles were manufactured, 31.6% less than in 2020. Over the first eleven months, the production of these vehicles accumulated 401,056 units, 6.4% less.

Vehicle production centers blame the shortage of microchips

Car production in Spain in November 2021

November Units % 21/20 Cars and SUVs 155,724 -27.0 Commercial and industrial 37,725 -31.6 Total vehicles 193,449 -28.0

January-November Units % 21/20 Cars and SUVs 1,549,673 -5.7 Commercial and industrial 401,056 -6.4 Total vehicles 1,950,729 -5.8

Car production in Spain by energy sources in November 2021

November * Units % 21/20 Gasoline 101,102 -26.4 Diesel 32,312 -34.0 Electric 6,798 -28.4 Plug-in hybrid 10,111 -27.3 Natural gas 2,124 68.3 LPG 2,075 13.7 Non-plug-in hybrid 1,202 104.8 Total vehicles 155,724 -27.0

* Production data for passenger cars and SUVs

January-November * Units % 21/20 Gasoline 1,048,081 -0.7 Diesel 289,575 -34.2 Electric 60,174 51.9 Plug-in hybrid 112,059 54.0 Natural gas 12,366 -8.1 LPG 19,776 25.1 Non-plug-in hybrid 7,642 43.6 Total vehicles 1,549,673 -5.7

* Production data for passenger cars and SUVs

The manufacture of electrified vehicles has broken its bullish streak

The production of zero and low emission vehicles it has not been alien to the data previously analyzed. In November there was an 18% drop compared to the same month of 2020. 23,966 units were counted. This category includes electric vehicles, conventional hybrids, plug-in hybrids, natural gas and LPG. Between January and November one in ten vehicles manufactured was zero or low emissions. The production quota is 11.6% with 225,916 units.

The reported shortage of microchips is wreaking havoc on the electrified vehicle manufacturing breaking its monthly growth trend for the first time. The production of electrified vehicles fell 30% in November with 18,099 units. However, the accumulated data are positive, with 181,232 units manufactured, 50% more than in the same period of the previous year.