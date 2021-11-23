In October 2021, vehicle production in Spain reached 165,003 units. A volume of vehicles that, compared to that harvested in the same period of the previous year, represents a sharp decrease of 37.9%. The shortage of microchips continues to be the main cause of this complicated situation.

The Spanish automotive industry shows no signs of improvement. In the month of October 2021

the vehicle production in Spain

has reached the 165,003 units

manufactured. A volume that, if compared with that obtained in the same period of the previous year, represents a large 37.9% drop. It is enough to take a quick look at the data from previous months to realize the complicated situation in which we find ourselves.

The demand crisis, generated in large part by the uncertainty derived from the coronavirus pandemic, adds to the lack of stock. The absence of units in dealerships is mainly due to the severe shortage of microchips around the world. Something that has forced manufacturers to get down to work and make major adjustments to the assembly lines of their vehicle production centers.

The production of vehicles in Spain has closed October 2021 in negative

On the other hand, we must bear in mind how things are going for the European markets, the main recipients of national production. Its trend is downward. You just have to quickly analyze the sales figures in the last month of October with France (-30.7%), Germany (-34.9%), Italy (-35.7%) and the United Kingdom (-24.6 %) in negative. And not least, car sales in Spain closed October with a decrease of 20.5%. Let us remember that one out of every four vehicles in Spain is of national production.

Unfortunately, and as one would expect from the current trend, the accumulated figures have gone from growth to decline. In the period between the months of January and October 2021, vehicle production in Spain accumulates a total of 1,757,280 units, 2.5% less compared to 2020.

Regarding production in October by vehicle type, the manufacture of passenger cars and SUVs has suffered a severe setback with a fall of 41.1% and 111,829 units. The production of commercial and industrial vehicles it has fallen by 24.5% after accumulating 30,894 units.

Volkswagen Polo, one of the many passenger cars manufactured in Spain

The production of zero and low emission vehicles It also closed the tenth month in negative with a decrease of 24.3% compared to the previous year with a total of 20,597 units. This category includes electric vehicles, conventional hybrids, plug-in hybrids and bifuel (NGV and LPG). Despite this significant drop, alternative vehicles continue to increase their production share, reaching 12.5% ​​of total vehicle production in Spain.

Car production in Spain in October 2021

October Units % 21/20 Cars and SUVs 129,672 -39.6 Commercial and industrial 35,331 -30.3 Total vehicles 165,003 -37.9

January-October Units % 21/20 Cars and SUVs 1,393,949 -2.5 Commercial and industrial 363,331 -2.6 Total vehicles 1,757,280 -2.5

What cars are manufactured in Spain? Read news

Production of cars in Spain by energy sources in October 2021

October * Units % 21/20 Gasoline 84,370 -40.4 Diesel 26,335 -44.5 Electric 7,133 -12.7 Plug-in hybrid 7,337 -43.8 Natural gas 1,156 -8.7 LPG 1,252 -54.6 Non-plug-in hybrid 2,089 206.3 Total vehicles 129,672 -39.6

* Production data for passenger cars and SUVs

January-October * Units % 21/20 Gasoline 946,979 3.1 Diesel 257,263 -34.3 Electric 53,376 77.2 Plug-in hybrid 101,948 73.2 Natural gas 10,242 -16.0 LPG 17,701 26.6 Non-plug-in hybrid 6,440 36.0 Total vehicles 1,393,949 -2.5

* Production data for passenger cars and SUVs

In the accumulated period, between January and October, the production of zero and low emission vehicles adds up to a total of 201,949 units, 55.8% more than in the same period last year. And for the first time, the production of electrified vehicles has broken its monthly growth trend. The shortage of microchips has been decisive in this result. With 15,689 units, production has been reduced by 27.9%. During the first ten months of 2021, the production of electrified vehicles reported 163,133 units, 70.8% more.