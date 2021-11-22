“A red pickup truck drove into our downtown Christmas parade,” Police Chief Dan Thompson told reporters. “More than 20 people were injured as a result of this incident.”

“The Waukesha Police Department recovered a suspicious vehicle. It is an ongoing investigation,” he said, adding that a person of interest had been identified.

Angelito Tenorio, who is running for the position of Wisconsin State Treasurer, was at the parade and said, speaking to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, that “he saw a truck cross, he just stepped on the gas and sped along. the parade route “.

“And then we heard a loud crash, and only deafening cries and screams from the people who were run over by the vehicle,” he said.

Police said several people were taken to the hospital.

The Journal Sentinel reported that footage showed the truck speeding into the parade behind a school marching band.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said he and his wife were “praying for Waukesha” and for “all the children, families and community members affected by this senseless act.”