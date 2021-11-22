This recipe from cauliflower in the form of a warm salad is a vegetarian adaptation of the iconic British dish called coronation chicken, or coronation chicken. It is not our invention, as much as we love to use this vegetable to substitute for meat in recipes such as Filipino adobo or tikka masala; We saw the proposal in The Guardian and we were instantly seduced.





In this case, cauliflower becomes the main ingredient in a dish traditionally made with chicken, which its author, Thomasina Miers, recommends cooking at a very high temperature in a grill or with the oven grill, to leave it deliciously caramelized. The other important component is the yogurt, mango chutney and curry sauce, which we have adapted to the home pantry using very ripe and sweet natural mango. If you have homemade chutney, go ahead with it.

The natural mango joins the pomegranate to play the role of the traditional dried fruits that the original plate carries. So the recipe becomes more autumnal, fresher and lighter, and adds an extra point of color and texture. You can use raisins, dates or dried apricots, if you prefer, even natural grapes, or a little of everything.

Bring 200 ml of water to a boil with half the crushed coriander seeds (or use ground instead), pepper and salt. Pour over the couscous arranged in a bowl, stir slightly and cover. Preheat the grill (electric or oven grill) to maximum temperature. Separate the florets from the cauliflower as indicated here, reserving the most tender inner leaves; wash and drain. Mix in a bowl 80 ml of Greek yogurt with 30 ml of oil, the rest of the coriander and the curry, season and coat the cauliflower well with that. If it is going to be baked, spread on a tray covered with aluminum foil or non-stick. Read: Puff pastry band with cream and apple: classic pastry recipe Cook the cauliflower for about 8-10 minutes, turning the pieces if necessary, until it is tender in the center but not too soft, with the edges caramelized and slightly toasted. Let it warm while mixing in another bowl the rest of the yogurt with the mango, the crushed or crushed garlic and the juice of half a lemon. Check that the couscous is just right airing it with a fork; add the rest of the oil and juice of the other half of the lemon, and a good handful of chopped herbs. Spread on a platter and distribute the cauliflower mixed with the yogurt sauce, more herbs, the pomegranate grains and toasted almonds. Season to taste.

With what to accompany the cauliflower, mango and pomegranate salad

Thanks to the couscous at the base, this warm cauliflower salad becomes a very complete and satisfying unique dish, which we can however also serve as a first or garnish, both in a vegetarian menu and accompanying meat and fish. As we turn on the oven we can take the opportunity to make a sea bass or complete the dish with vegan sweet potato dumplings.

