Vegetable cutters: which one is better to buy? Tips and Recommendations

Vegetables can have a place in your diet, they should, and there are also thousands of ways to introduce them to make it more attractive for you to eat and cook them, with vegetable cutters.

These types of cutters are an excellent tool for you to cut and cook vegetables in different ways, making it very attractive for you to incorporate them into your diet. It is because of that We are going to show you which are the best and what characteristics you should take into account before buying one.

Features to consider when buying a vegetable cutter

Whether it is mechanical or electrical

It all depends on the time you have to cook or the amount of money you want to spend, since an electric cutter will save you a lot of time but it is more expensive.

It all depends on the needs you have and what you prefer, we always opt for the electric version, even if it is very expensive, since in this way you ensure its use, since it is much simpler and faster than a mechanical one.

Cutting options

There are cutters that only have one type of cut, but there are others that offer you several options, so you can cut the vegetables in different ways according to your taste.

We firmly bet on multipurpose vegetable cutters, since in this way you can cook the vegetables according to your needs and taste, that is, one day you will make pasta with the zucchini, another day you will grate it and another day you will cut a vegetable into squares.

Make it comfortable to use

When it comes to a kitchen utensil it must be ergonomic and easy to use, which its design provides a firm hold and thus minimizes the risk of cutting your hands.

That is something very important to take into account to improve safety, in addition to that it should be easy for you to cut, it should not go too hard to facilitate your work.

The best vegetable cutters on the market

The winner, an electric vegetable cutter

Make your work easier with this electric vegetable cutter, with a powerful motor that It shreds, grates and cuts the vegetables quickly and comfortably. It has a price of 53.99 euros.

Meykey Electric Vegetable and Fruit Grater, Vegetable Cutter 150W, Electric Grater with 4 Stainless Steel Accessories, BPA Free Today on Amazon for € 53.99

Second, we have a vegetable spiral cutter

If you want to cut the vegetables in a spiral, to be able to make a pasta-style zucchini dish, this cutter is ideal, since it only focuses on that, It is also electric so you don’t have to do it yourself. It has a price of 85.11 euros.

WMF Kult X Slicer – 80W Electric Spiral Vegetable Slicer, 3 x 9-3mm Cutting Attachments and 1.25L Clear Container, Matt Cromargan® Stainless Steel Finishes Today on Amazon for € 85.11

An electric and stainless steel grater

We show you this electric cutter and grater so you can cut the vegetables in an easier and more comfortable way. Its price is 68.86 euros.

Moulinex Fresh Express Plus DJ756G15- Electric grater, 150 W, stainless steel, red and white Today on Amazon for € 68.86

Electric vegetable chopper

This vegetable bite will make it easier for you to cut the vegetable into very small pieces, since it will do it for you, it is very easy to use and fast. Its price is 16.99 euros.

ASMARPA Mini Vegetable Slicer Electric Vegetable Chopper, 2pcs Stainless Steel Blades. Refill, 250ml x 2 glasses, Usb Food Grinder Chop scratch Vegetables, Meat, Onion, Garlic, Crushing Baby Food Today on Amazon for € 16.99

Drum Vegetable Grater

We started with the manual versions with this vegetable and cheese grater that it can be useful for your kitchenIt is also very easy and smooth to use, which will not require too much effort. It has a price of 32.99 euros.

Cheese Grater, Vegetable Grater with 3 Drum Blades, Kitchen Grater for Quicker and Easier Cut, Vegetable Cutter Ideal for Cheese, Cucumber, Carrot, Nuts, etc. Today on Amazon for € 32.99

Manual and multifunctional vegetable cutter

Although it is manual, what we love about this cutter is the multitude of cutting options it offers you, making you have many options to choose from, it is also very easy to use. It has a price of 34.99 euros.

Vegetable Cutter, Gifort Vegetable Mandolin 16 in 1 Multifunctional Kitchen Mandolin Slicer 7 Blades Stainless Steel, Gloves, Hand Guard for Cutting Fruits / Vegetables Today on Amazon for € 34.99

Manual vegetable cutter

It is the simplest and cheapest version that we offer you, but it is enough if you want a spiral cutter easy and simple to use, which does not take up much space and is very easy to wash. Its price is 15.99 euros.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates.

Images | iStock, Amazon.

