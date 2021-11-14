It is in the cold months when lemons arrive in their best season on the markets, no matter how much we associate this fruit with summer. Its juice and powerful citrus aroma is ideal for preparing light and refreshing desserts, very appetizing also as a more sweet snack, such as this vegan cream. With silky tofu and a touch of agar agar, we get a honeyed texture like custard.





It is important to use the right tofu, the so-called silken or silk-like in texture, very soft, moist and tender, which turns into thick cream when crushed. We have already used it to prepare a rich chocolate pudding, and this time we are already thinking perhaps of a nutritious dessert for the holidays. It is also very rich in protein quality. We could do without the agar agar without major problem, it will simply be less creamy or curdled; the point of sweetness can be given with homemade date syrup or a liquid sweetener that we like.

Squeeze the lemon juice and strain it until the necessary volume is obtained. If we do not start with cold lemons, chill it for half an hour in the fridge. Add the agar agar and stir with a few rods to dissolve it. Bring to the fire, heat and cook, stirring for a couple of minutes, until there are no lumps. Drain the tofu from its liquid and place in a blender glass. Add the turmeric, fine lemon zest without the white part, and the date syrup or a few drops of liquid sweetener. Incorporate the lemon with agar agar and crush well. Read: The most absurd excuses that put your health down Add a splash of vegetable drink and blend until it has a custard-like texture. Test and adjust the amount of lemon zest, vegetable drink or turmeric, if a more intense yellow color is desired. Divide into two generous servings or four smaller ones, and leave rest in the fridge for a couple of hours so that it takes a better body. Serve with red fruits, pomegranate or nuts to taste.

With what to accompany the lemon cream

We will get two very generous servings of this creamy and refreshing dessert, which we can convert into three or four servings more restrained, as it is quite satiating. If we complete it with a good amount of fresh fruits and some nuts or seeds, we will give it more showiness and a great contrast of textures. Gooseberries are very acidic and not to everyone’s taste; blueberries are a good alternative, as well as pomegranate or persimmon persimmon.

