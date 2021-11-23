Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 7 minutes

Contrary to what many think, it is possible to develop muscle mass with a vegan diet. Discover some recommendations.

November 22, 2021

Often, It is believed that it is difficult to gain muscle mass with a vegan diet. This is due to the idea that to achieve this objective it is necessary to ingest large amounts of protein, and that this is only obtained from foods of animal origin.

However, nothing could be further from the truth. In vegetables there are also interesting sources of protein and other essential nutrients for muscle development. Of course, it is necessary to pay a little more attention to know them and take care that they are not lacking in the daily diet. Do you want to know more about it?

Nutrients in the vegan diet to gain muscle mass

Although it is not impossible, neither should you be fooled. Gaining muscle mass is a slow process, both for people who follow a vegan diet and for those who eat foods of animal origin.

However, slow does not mean unattainable or difficult. In order to get good results, there are some eating tips that serve as the basis for any diet plan aimed at building muscle.

Sufficient energy supply

The first thing that people who want to gain volume must ensure is to eat in sufficient quantity. The energy balance it cannot be negative, otherwise the necessary anabolism does not occur.

However, it is not so clear what this increase should be above energy needs. There are some variables like gender or metabolism that make it difficult to make general statements. What does seem clear is that at the beginning of the process it must be more substantial. Then, it decreases as you progress.

For Covering these values ​​is useful to increase the number of daily intakes. You can introduce 2 or 3 snacks to avoid very copious and difficult to digest meals.

For this reason, in a vegan diet to gain muscle mass, foods with a high energy density should be prioritized. These should be included in both meals and meals. snacks.

Gaining muscle mass is a slow process that requires effort and perseverance. Diet and exercise are key.

Protein

Proteins provide the necessary material for muscle building. In this case, the recommendations are above those of the general population. They are between 1.6 and 2.2 grams of protein per kilo of weight per day.

There are several foods of plant origin that provide protein. By combining them throughout the day, the contribution of all the essential amino acids that the body needs to perform this function is obtained.

In principle, there should be no problem to cover these amounts with food. Even so, a protein supplement may be used in certain circumstances. Today many of them are suitable for vegans and are made with pea, soy, hemp or rice proteins.

Fats

Lipids are necessary, since they perform basic functions in the body. There is no need to fear them in the vegan diet, as this does not mean that there will be an accumulation of fat in the body.

In the right amounts, they make it possible to cover these higher energy needs, since they provide more calories per gram of weight. As there are no studies on the exact recommendations for this type of diet, It is advisable to make a normal consumption, putting the focus of attention on its quality.

Beware of the processed

Many of the processed foods are suitable for a vegan diet, but they are not healthy in any case. The fact of needing more energy is not an excuse to introduce pastries, cookies or other types of similar products. These provide almost no essential nutrients (fiber, vitamins or minerals) and, instead, are made with poor quality ingredients.

Drink enough fluids

A well-planned vegan diet provides a considerable amount of fiber, a beneficial nutrient for the body. However, when consumed in large quantities, can trigger some digestive discomfort such as bloating, flatulence, and abdominal pain.

With adequate fluid intake throughout the day these negative effects are mitigated. I know calculate about 1 ml of water for each calorie in the diet. In any case, it must be borne in mind that these needs vary according to the individuals, the climate, the type of physical activity, among others.

Key foods in a vegan diet to increase muscle mass

After seeing what the more specific requirements of these types of diets are, it is interesting to know how these objectives can be achieved. For this, it is advisable to have a series of basic foods on which the daily menu is based. Next, the most relevant:

Vegetables . They are one of the main sources of protein in vegan diets. They also provide fiber and minerals.

. They are one of the main sources of protein in vegan diets. They also provide fiber and minerals. Tofu and tempeh. Both are derived from soybeans and have a great concentration of all the essential amino acids. It is also possible to find other meat substitutes such as textured soy and pea, or mycoprotein.

Both are derived from soybeans and have a great concentration of all the essential amino acids. It is also possible to find other meat substitutes such as textured soy and pea, or mycoprotein. Oat flakes for breakfast. They are filling, nutritious and do not have added sugar like many commercial cereals. In addition, they also make a significant contribution of protein.

Nuts: walnuts, hazelnuts, almonds, cashews, macadamia nuts, etc. They provide a lot of energy, apart from being a good source of healthy fats and minerals. So they can become the ideal snack. Spreading nut creams on some slices of fruit is the best way to enrich this healthy but light food.

walnuts, hazelnuts, almonds, cashews, macadamia nuts, etc. They provide a lot of energy, apart from being a good source of healthy fats and minerals. So they can become the ideal snack. Spreading nut creams on some slices of fruit is the best way to enrich this healthy but light food. Vegetable drinks and desserts. They are an easy way to increase calories in your diet. You can add seeds, fruits or vegetables. The best options are those that have no added sugar and are fortified with calcium.

They are an easy way to increase calories in your diet. You can add seeds, fruits or vegetables. The best options are those that have no added sugar and are fortified with calcium. Quinoa, rice, bread and whole wheat pasta . These foods are the most recommended as a source of carbohydrates. They provide energy and help complete the amino acid profile.

. These foods are the most recommended as a source of carbohydrates. They provide energy and help complete the amino acid profile. Olive oil. A basic that cannot be missing in the kitchen, both for seasoning and for cooking all dishes.

Avocado . It is one of the most caloric fruits. In addition, it contains a good percentage of healthy fats. It can be added to toast, smoothies or salads.

. It is one of the most caloric fruits. In addition, it contains a good percentage of healthy fats. It can be added to toast, smoothies or salads. Fruits and vegetables. They are necessary in any healthy dietary pattern.

A suitable combination of foods allows to obtain optimal amounts of proteins in the vegan diet.

Importance of exercise in the process

Food is one of the legs on which the work is sustained to increase volume; but it is not enough, since muscle does not develop without proper training.

In this sense, there are three determining factors for muscle growth; mechanical stress, metabolic stress, and muscle damage. All are needed during the exercise aimed at this particular goal.

On the other hand, establishing what is the optimal type of training does not have as much consensus among experts. This could be different depending on the population or the sports context. What is certain is that it is a progressive work that needs to be monitored.

Exercise and vegan eating allow you to gain muscle mass

Increasing muscle mass and building strength when eating a vegan diet is not impossible. Examples of bodybuilders are not lacking, and plant-based diets are also becoming common among practitioners of other sports.

In any case, the increase in muscle mass is not achieved overnight. For that reason, It is advisable to act progressively both in diet and exercise. Otherwise, you may be at risk of injury or nutritional deficiencies.

Also, it is preferable to seek professional care. This facilitates the implementation of a proper diet and maintenance of the habit of exercise. At the same time, it allows individualized work that can be modified according to personal progression.

