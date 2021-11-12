“I’m in this for the technology”, is a phrase commonly used in the cryptocurrency ecosystem by many who want to express a deeper motivation to get involved with Blockchain technology beyond the significant gains that are known to occur in this volatile asset class.

One project that has quietly climbed the charts without having to jump on the craze for decentralized finance (DeFi) or non-fungible tokens (NFT) is Vectorspace AI (VXV), a protocol that builds correlation matrix data sets capable of detecting hidden relationships in the data and training artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

Data of Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that Since hitting a low of $ 0.71 on May 23, the price of VXV has soared 2.267% to an all-time high of $ 19.47 on September 16 before experiencing a significant pullback along with the rest of the cryptocurrency market.

1-day chart of the VXV / USD pair. Source: CoinGecko

This week, VXV’s price action is once again on the rise, as its 24-hour volume soared 380% to $ 9.37 million on November 11, resulting in an overnight price increase of 32.42% to an intraday high of USD 16.18.

The sudden increase in price and trading volume occurs when the VXV token is listed on KuCoin, the sixth largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume.

Flying under the radar

Apart from the previous tweet announcing the arrival of the token to KuCoin, the Vectorspace AI team maintains a fairly low profile in terms of project announcements and marketing. Most of the project’s Twitter feed features some of the latest developments and discoveries in the field of data analysis and bioscience.

Uncovering disruptive forces to stocks using natural language processing

With a focus on “Context-Driven NLP / NLU (Natural Language Understanding / Processing)” and the use of AI to “Uncover the Detection of Hidden Relationships in Spatial Biosciences-Related Data”, Vectorspace lacks many of the things that catch the eye of the average cryptocurrency trader.

But for anyone who has paid attention to the growing value and importance of data in the digital age, the ability to correlate and analyze large amounts of data to discover solutions that would take a human being years to manually analyze is the “holy grail” in the world of data analysis.

For example, at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Vectorspace’s technology was able to analyze years of medical research and findings to recommend a short list of substances that could possibly be used as a treatment, helping scientists narrow down their search and save valuable time.

The ability to generate NLP / NLU correlation matrix data sets on demand is a feature highly sought after by researchers, especially when trying to find a way to “make machines exchange information with each other or exchange and transact data from one another. so that it minimizes a selected loss function. “

According to the project website, the current list of partners and collaborators includes PubMed.gov, the United States Department of Energy, the National Library of Medicine, the European Molecular Biology Laboratory, the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and CERN.

