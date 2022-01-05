The VeChain Foundation announced that after several months of development, the contract for VeUSD, VeChain Thor’s first native stablecoin, will soon launch on the mainnet, ushering in what they called the beginning of a new era for VeChainThor. . This was indicated through Twitter and other channels.

Through a statement they indicated that it was one of their global objectives and ambitions, the launch of the new stable currency in early 2022 because it is aligned with its projected ‘Growth Phase’, in a period of technical maturity during the last five years . And they clarified that this development is also beginning to translate into an increasingly accelerated real world.

“Positive progress in the global regulatory climate and a greater understanding of the value proposition of blockchain technology are setting the stage for the rapid growth of the field,” they commented.

“Powered by Stably, integrated by CREAM, and with stablecoins issued by Prime Trust, a Nevada-licensed US trust company, VeUSD promises to unlock new applications and functionality for community and business partners alike,” they noted.

Behind the development of VeUSD

VeChain’s new stablecoin, as explained in the statement, was developed by a vendor with compliance with US regulatory authorities in mind.

“As blockchain becomes mainstream, compliance remains critical to maintaining our position as the leader in real-world blockchain implementation,” they noted.

On the other hand, they also pointed out benefits of the Stably Prime platform stating that there is ease with which users, whether corporate or individual, could mint and burn VeUSD, either using dollars directly or any other type of fiat currency.

“Once a user has created a Stably Prime account, they can deposit USD and quickly convert it to VeUSD. Users can also deposit other types of stablecoins on Stably Prime, convert them to USD, and then convert the resulting balances to VeUSD, ”they explained.

A matter of reservations

The issues of support, security and trust are subjects in which stablecoins are of course no exception to this reality. And that is why they commented the following, with the intention of clarifying and generating confidence in the new cryptoactive that they will launch on the market: “Each VeUSD minted will be fully backed by physical reserves of fiat money that can be exchanged in a ratio of 1: 1 in any moment. Fiat accounts are monitored and audited by Prime Trust, a Nevada-licensed trust company that also acts as a regulated administrator. With this in mind, users can rest assured that VeUSD provides a fully compliant solution with a dollar value guarantee. “

Lastly, the Vechain Foundation also revealed that Stably will soon create a video tutorial to guide users through the minting / redemption process, and that they are also on the road to embedding a widget directly into the VeChainThor wallet in Q1. 2022, which will allow even easier access to VeUSD’s redemption and minting features, which they claim will greatly enhance the user experience.

