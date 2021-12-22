Today I want to show you how to prepare a very tender meat, with a simple recipe that the whole family will enjoy. This is the recipe for veal cheeks in tomato sauce, a very simple dish that we are going to prepare in the pressure cooker, which can come in handy for these days between special festivals in which we don’t really know what to prepare.

After browning the meat, we are going to cook it inside the pot in a mixture of meat broth and homemade tomato sauce with a splash of red wine and I assure you that the result will be one of dropping the tear of emotion.

The veal cheeks are very tender, full of flavor, with a honeyed texture, with a delicious sauce, the kind that evoke great gastronomic moments, so when you make this dish, you can be sure that it will always be remembered as one of the best meats in sauce that you have prepared .

We start by cutting the veal cheeks in half, seasoning them and passing them through flour. In the bottom of the pressure cooker we put four tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil and brown the cheeks turning them over so that they are done on all sides. Remove the cheeks and in the same oil, poach the chopped onion in brunoise, and when it is poached, add the carrots cut into slices, the cheeks and the tomato sauce. Add the bay leaf, the meat broth and the wine and bring it to a boil. When it has been cooking for 5 minutes, close the pressure cooker and put it to cook with two rings out for 40 minutes, time in which the meat will be tender and ready to eat. Read: recipe for the classic Christmas sweet that is prepared with only three ingredients If you want, you can pass the sauce through a blender but I love to take it as it is with its little bumps. As it can be a controversial issue, I leave it to your taste or that of your guests.

With what to accompany the cheeks with tomato sauce

To accompany the recipe for cheeks with tomato sauceIt is essential to prepare a good bread to enjoy the sauce and prepare a simple garnish of basmati rice that will round off the menu.

