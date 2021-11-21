Myths about vasectomy

Many of the men of reproductive age who already have enough children or who consider ideal for their family nucleus doubt to undergo this procedure due to myths that would affect their virility. The Mexican Institute of Social Security, as international health organizations, point out that:

Does not eliminate ejaculation. Only 3% of the fluids that make up semen are sperm, the rest are fluids that come from the seminal vesicle, so after the vasectomy there is still ejaculation.

Does not generate sexual impotence. There is no relationship between the function of the penis and the ligament of the vas deferens, so erections and sexual desire are not compromised by this process.

For many men there is the fear of having an intervention on the testicles.

(themacx / Getty Images / iStockphoto)



Its effects may take a long time. Vasectomy does not immediately represent an annulment of the reproductive life of man, its effects take up to three months for ejaculations to be safe for pregnancy.

It is a painless surgery. The idea of ​​a surgical procedure on the testicles can terrify any man, but due to the size of the incisions and the localized anesthesia, they do not generate pain during the intervention that does not last one hour. There are minor discomforts in the following days, but they do not incapacitate or represent a limitation for the man’s activities.

Vasectomy does not cause cancer. There are those who have unfoundedly linked cancer to vasectomy, but this is totally false. Since the vas deferens has no connection with other types of this condition in the male sexual organs.

This procedure does not eliminate the risk of sexually transmitted infections.Therefore, the use of a condom is still necessary for risky intimate relationships. For this procedure it is always recommended to have a previous medical and counseling advice for a responsible decision.