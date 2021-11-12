Various cheats are absent from GTA: the Trilogy

Although Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was something that many were looking forward to, the launch of this collection has been embroiled in a series of controversies. One of these is the removal of some tricks that were classics in the original versions.

Moments after the arrival of GTA: The Trilogy to multiple platforms yesterday, some users realized that some of the classic classic tricks were no longer working. This is information that Rich Rosado, producer of the title, confirmed in a conversation with USA Today. This was what he commented:

“We had to remove a couple for technical reasons, certain things that didn’t work well on the Unreal database. But that’s actually where I’ll leave it. There is some fun with discovery. “

Nevertheless, players have begun to discover that other types of cheats have been included, like the famous Konami Code. We can only wait and see if these are the only substantial modifications that manage to anger the fan base. Unfortunately this is not all, since this collection has been withdrawn from PC, and here we tell you what is happening. Similarly, this is how the game looks on Switch.

Via: USA Today