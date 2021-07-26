Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is an action-adventure RPG developed by Ubisoft Quebec and distributed by Ubisoft, which was released on October 2, 2018. This title is the second of the RPG trilogy, although not the most successful, since in this case Valhalla has exceeded the number of simultaneous sales and players of Odyssey. As many of you may already know, Odyssey is set in the Peloponnesian War of Ancient Greece, where we will have the opportunity to choose between two protagonists, the great powerful and fearsome Kassandra or the respected Alexios, while we explore with them the customs, ideologies and traditions of the cradle of the West.

Although, this series of RPG titles have not been much liked by fans of Assassin’s creed, since without a doubt, the last three games have had a great lack of essence related to the assassins and the Templars. Rather, we have enjoyed adventures with interesting characters within the Assassin’s Creed universe, and apparently, Ubisoft was aware of this, since Various Assassin’s Creed Odyssey concept arts have revealed the game’s curious and apt initial name.

As the well-known and specialized Assassin’s Creed account, CODEX (@TheCodexNetwork) via Twitter, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey had originally been called «Odyssey: An Assassin’s Creed Adventure«, Which would have caused this title to have been a spin-off and not a main game in the franchise. In addition, this initial name was very successful, since the RPG trilogy has not been what Assassin’s Creed fans expected.