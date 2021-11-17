One of the characteristics of viruses is their tendency to mutation. This is why some are difficult to cope with and it was one of the warnings issued when the SARS-CoV-2 that has caused the most serious pandemic in the last 100 years was discovered. But although there is already a vaccine, it might not be enough due to the appearance of the new Variant B.1.X or B.1.640, which now represents a new threat.

Mutations of a virus

Given the above, analyzes and investigations are constantly carried out to identify any type of change that may occur. This is also useful for immunizations that are just in development. The goal is to make them as efficient as possible against this new disease.

For its part, one of the aspects in which more attention should be paid is the variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Its simplest definition is that it is a set of mutations that make it different from the original. In addition, to be considered within this category, it must cause an impact on public health: greater transmissibility, changes in the immune response and others.

Where did it first appear?

All of this leads to the newly identified Variant B.1.X or B.1.640. It was discovered in the Brittany region of France and so far 24 cases are known. Of that figure, 18 students stand out, which is why even the youngest can develop it.

The researchers point out that its main characteristic are the mutations it has in the peak protein and which have never been seen. For this reason it can invade the cells of the human body more easily and that represents a serious challenge.

At the moment it has been classified as a variant under supervision while more details are obtained in depth. It is also mentioned that so far only cases have been detected in France. Although if an expansion is observed in other nations it could obtain a new denomination.

For now, Variant B.1.X or B.1.640 is under review. While it is worth reviewing the current classification of mutations of the World Health Organization (WHO) where there are 12 considered among the most dangerous today.

Variants of concern

Alpha – B.1.1.7 – Released in the UK.

Beta – B.1.351 – Appeared in South Africa.

Gamma – P.1 – Appeared in Brazil.

Delta – B.1.617.2 – Appeared in India.

Variants of interest