

Nov 27, 2021 at 4:18 PM CET



Premier League to extend ban for clubs from sponsorship deals, as reported by the English medium ‘Daily Mail’. A move that will tighten the rope in the relationship between Newcastle United FC and the domestic competition. And it is that the acquisition of the Magpies by Saudi Arabia ended up causing the measure by the Premier. However, the moratorium should end next Tuesday, November 30, but after the last decision it will be extended until December 14, 2021 at the earliest.

During the voting to carry out the new measure, which took place on October 18, Newcastle voted against while Manchester City abstained.

For his part, one of the main figures of Newcastle today, Amanda Staveley, said two weeks ago that ‘The Magpies’ was “looking to make endorsement deals as quickly as possible” and that they could close at the end of this month of November. However, due to the latest news these agreements will have to wait, the transfer market in January may be affected. And it is that the English club would be testing many footballers to be able to reinforce the template in this winter market. Names like Ousmane Dembélé, Philippe Coutinho, Vlahovic or Eden Hazard would be on the list of possible futures for St James Park.