New research led by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center suggests that adult smokers who have no plans to quit smoking are more likely to quit traditional fuel cigarettes if they switch to vaping.

The Roswell Park study, published in JAMA Network Open, used data collected from 2014 to 2019 as part of the Population Health and Tobacco Assessment Study (PATH), a long-term study of tobacco use and how it affects the health of young people. and adults in the United States.





Daily vaping

When the researchers focused their analysis on a select group of 1,600 smokers who initially had no plans to quit and were not using e-cigarettes when the study began, they found that those who subsequently smoked daily were eight times more likely to quit traditional cigarettes. compared to those who didn’t use e-cigarettes at all.

Overall, only about 6% of all smokers included in the Roswell Park study stopped smoking combustible cigarettes entirely, but quit rates were significantly higher among those who started using e-cigarettes daily: 28% of smokers quit when they started daily vaping.

The association between vaping and smoking cessation held even after adjusting for underlying characteristics such as educational background, income, gender, ethnicity, and the number of cigarettes smoked per day at the start of the study.

Since the introduction of electronic cigarettes, or electronic cigarettes, in the United States in 2006, There has been an intense debate surrounding the marketing, regulation and use of these nicotine delivery products.