Researchers at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine studied the effects of vaping on the dysregulation of mitochondrial genes and the disruption of molecular pathways involved with immunity and inflammation.

These genes, in simple terms, are important in generating a response against a disease state. And, when they are deregulated, they can trigger inflammatory processes or simply alter the way the body reacts to an imbalance.

Also, when the mitochondria in cells become dysfunctional, they release key molecules that can function as signals for the body to trigger an immune response. This could lead to inflammatory processes that cause other cardiovascular, respiratory, metabolic diseases and even cancer.

Well, the study carried out by scientists found that more than 80% of genetic dysregulation in vapers is related to the intensity and duration of vaping used by consumers.

To keep track of the effect of vaping and smoking in people who use both products, there were control groups. And it was found that “none of the gene dysregulations detected in vapers was correlated with the intensity or duration of their smoking habit.”