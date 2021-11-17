Today, the official Vans Mexico account on Twitter published a very attractive message for users and the social network was soon flooded with tennis photographs of the famous American brand focused mainly on the market of the skateboarding, in addition to urban and extreme sports. This strategy is a great practice to reach a wider audience and does not involve a large budget.

The strategy says that if you respond with a Tweet With a photo of your favorite pair of Vans that you want to take to Corona Capital 2021, a festival that will take place on November 20 and 21 at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome, the brand will give away a double pass to the 3 photos with the most likes until tomorrow at 2:00 p.m.

With this, interested users must upload a photo taken at the time where they show that they are using Vans and the photo must appear with the date of the day and the three with the most likes will be winners of one of the 6 double passes of a day for the annual Rock and Alternative Music Festival.

Vans teaches how to make successful promotions on social media

When talking about good promotions on social networks, it is inevitable to refer to this one from Vans Mexico and that is that they meet the series of requirements that facilitate the viralization of their products and their content.

Vans Mexico has a clear and defined Media Plan Partner, since it knows that it has a dedicated community and performs simple dynamics, which is encouraging the participation of all tennis lovers through a call to action that arouses the curiosity of his followers through originality.

Likewise, the brand is prioritizing that the bases and the terms and conditions are perfectly clear, which will mean that participants do not get unpleasant surprises when the winners of the promotion are announced.

“The award will be delivered to the address that is confirmed by the brand. Only 1 (one) one-day double pass can be awarded per participant, ”says Vans on its official website.

An example of knowing how to create a community

One of the most important steps in your social media marketing strategy is creating a community of fans or brand ambassadors. This refers to having people who follow the content, interact with it and are interested in representing the brand, channel or community on social networks.

With 462.8 thousand followers on Twitter, Vans has not only managed to create a community, but its consumers have become brand ambassadors and that will allow it to strengthen its marketing strategy for the organic distribution of its content.

These are some of the publications that fans of the American brand have distributed:

They have been stored for a few months, but they are ready to be released in the # VansCoronaCapital2021 👊🏼🔥 pic.twitter.com/ktw2vcV7DK – recs (@fabulous_rocker) November 16, 2021

My boyfriend (@rendoncin ) and I bought these MTEs to do matching in all our adventures and we really want to go to the # CoronaCapital21, # VansCoronaCapital2021 pic.twitter.com/nha2OpwmRz – rejitas (@Reginauta) November 16, 2021

Following the information of Hootsuite, the relationship with the user becomes reciprocal and the brand will have to offer value to the community, a way to demonstrate the appreciation of Vans was this marketing strategy in which it opted for virality, reaching more public and returning to its fans in ambassadors.

