Well, these animations only delay the moment of the shot, since the weapon requires a time (thousandths, in general), for a certain cylinder to travel or any element of the weapon to be placed in position. And as in Call of Duty multiplayer every thousandth account, Activision has decided to hide an option within the configuration panel that allows you to deactivate this trigger threshold to reduce the waiting time between shots.

The new Call of Duty Vanguard has included a series of animations and movements that allow you to enjoy a much more realistic experience when playing the game. One of the details is in the way in which the weapon responds while we shoot, since, depending on the type, different animations could be produced in the body of the same that give it greater realism in full action.

A TikTok viral

This trick has become quite popular thanks to a TikTok post, as the user dommvi He has shared a clip on the social network of the videos in which he explains how to deactivate the animation of the shot in the settings panel. To do this we will only have to go to the game options panel and in the “Controller” tab, go down to the option of “Weapon fire threshold” and select the Disabled option.

Thus, when you shoot you will not suffer from the shooting animation, so the shooting action will be carried out as immediately as possible, avoiding wasting time when shooting in the middle of the game.

Is it considered cheating?

Absolutely not. The option is present in the game’s configuration panel, so there is no need to carry out any type of hack or use external software. It is a function that reduces the level of realism that we can obtain visually, but that on the other hand allows the player to obtain faster shooting speeds, something that the most competitive will greatly appreciate.

But if you still want more, there is another option that will allow you to gain another thousandths of advantage. For this you will have to go down to the “Advanced settings” section, and there in the R2 / L2 or LT / RT button settings section, select 0 in the minimum of the dead zone, something that will allow you to shoot as soon as you press lightly the firing trigger.

With this setting, the trigger reaction time will be greatly reduced, since the moment you lightly press the button the trigger will occur, contrary to the default option, which expects you to press a little deeper to activate the action. .