A player of Call of Duty: Vanguard He learned the hard way that a strange failure can turn his usually loyal guard dog against him in the middle of battle. Developer Sledgehammer Games has re-included dogs in its latest installment, much to the chagrin of many Call of Duty fans. The attack dogs, thus far, they feel incredibly powerful, due in large part to the fact that they are difficult to remove even for experienced players. His inclusion in the kill streak has also been greeted with distaste by members of the community.

Treyarch introduced the Attack Dogs in the world of Call of Duty in 2008’s World at War. Many will recall that in that particular adventure they were too powerful too. When it comes to multiplayer, the attack dogs more or less changed the balance of things. There was hope that Sledgehammer had perfected the dogs before his return to Vanguard, perhaps discovering an exact science that would allow the canines to easily fit in with the rest of the fast-paced action. This was unsuccessful, and a new bug suggests that something is terribly wrong with the AI ​​on Vanguard’s watchdogs.

Earlier this week, Reddit user stonks_xd uploaded a video of strange behavior from his guard dog on Call of Duty: Vanguard. Things seem to be going well in the first few seconds of the video, and then a message for the watchdog’s kill streak pops up, encouraging the player to use the armored canine. But suddenly, man’s best friend turns hostile. In a matter of seconds, the guard dog goes from protecting its owner to attacking and killing the same person. This will undoubtedly lead to trust issues in the future.

At first glance, it may appear that this is the guard dog of another player launching the attack. But the KillCam shows that no one else is in control of the canine in question. This is another example of a failure of Call of Duty: Vanguard It wreaks havoc on a fun time.

The latest installment of Call of duty set in World War II hit stores just under a month ago. Although it is already among the best-selling games of the year, the series’ sales have taken a considerable hit. In the UK, in fact, Call of Duty is selling worse than it did more than a decade ago, before the brand became an industry monster.