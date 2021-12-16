Great news for the entire Call of Duty gaming community is that the Call of Duty: Vanguard developers recently announced that their popular shooter game will have free access to multiplayer for a limited time.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that, this weekend of free access for a limited time presents three playlists, two of which will put you in the spirit of Holiday Fervor. One is the Free Kills Playlist, a combination of Team Duel, Dominion, and Hot Spot across all Combat Rhythms on the new Radar map, as well as Das Haus, Hotel Royal, Eagle’s Nest, Numa Numa, and Shipment.

Best of all, this playlist will also feature Armageddon and Shipmas after the Holiday Fervor update at 9pm on December 16. After that update, another playlist will be released: Shipmas 24/7, with exactly the same modes and all the battles, but (as the name suggests) with Shipmas all day, all the time (or at least 24 hours in five days).

Both playlists are set to feature Festive Fervor festivities as part of the update during the Free Access Period, so keep an eye out for Elf Team Six and avoid Krampus’s naughty roster by playing the objective!

The free access weekend will also feature Champion’s Hill, the new survival tournament mode where building effective weaponry is just as important as quick thinking and reflexes in tense small team battles.

This Champion’s Hill playlist will be a Threesome tournament, so pick two squadmates and prepare for this challenging climb to victory! In these three playlists, you can level up all Vanguard weapons at double pace thanks to the Max 2XP, including the four new weapons introduced at the start of the season.

This is perfect for those looking to experiment with new gear or build their meta armaments for WarzoneTM Pacific, and all that weapon experience – plus Player XP, Operator XP, Clan XP, and Battle Pass XP, all of which they will double over the weekend. – will carry over to multiplayer and zombies when you upgrade to full game.

If you enjoy this free multiplayer event, there will be no better time to get the full Call of Duty: Vanguard experience as anyone who owns or purchases the game before December 31st, including those who update during this weekend. week of free access, they will get a sled packed with gifts to eliminate in Vanguard and Warzone Pacific: