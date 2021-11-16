Vanguard had one of the worst premieres of the saga

While Call of Duty: Vanguard enjoyed the second biggest release of the year in United Kingdom, surpassed only by FIFA 22, a new report suggests that, for the first time in 14 years, Vanguard in fact it had the lowest sales of the series within this European country. In accordance with VGC, Just was Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare in 2007 it sold fewer units than this new installment.

Currently, Call of Duty Black Ops 2010 remains the franchise’s best-selling installment in United Kingdom, and Vanguard it sold roughly 200 percent fewer copies in this same time period. Call of Duty: Ghosts sold 52% more copies than this year’s installment, and even Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare exceeds it with 16 percent.

It is definitely strange to see that Vanguard is performing so poorly, especially with the return to Second World War. It is also important to consider the impact of Warzone, which is still one of the titles free-to-play most popular today. Maybe the legal mess within Activision Blizzard it alienated certain buyers, but it’s hard to believe.

Editor’s note: Yes, I know there were almost no changes to the formula, but I honestly think that Vanguard is not a bad installment in this series. It has its mistakes, especially in the story section, but it makes up for it with a fun multiplayer and a zombies mode that, although it is not as good as last year, it is not as bad as the internet says it is. Here you can read our full review.

Via: VGC