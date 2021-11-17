From Friday, November 18 at 7 pm (Spanish time) you can play free multiplayer Call of Duty: Vanguard and zombies mode. This was announced by Activision and Sledgehammer Games. But to achieve this you will have to follow some specific steps that we will indicate in this publication. And it is that from time to time, Activision offers free access trials to try to attract new players to the experience of the latest Call of Duty. The company continues the tradition with Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Just a few weeks after the game’s release, the free access period to Vanguard will allow players to test multiplayer for a limited time.

So you can play the multiplayer Call of Duty: Vanguard for free

Surely you want to know how to play the multiplayer Call of Duty: Vanguard and the zombies mode for free, that is why we have decided to inform you about everything you need to know about the weekend of free access to this. Players will have time to familiarize themselves with Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer as the first week of free access will start on Thursday, November 18 and will end on Monday, November 22.

In order to access this test you must download the free access version of the game that It will only be available from Thursday, November 18. Finding and installing Free Access Week doesn’t require much effort or hassle. This is what the players will have to do:

Go to the store for your respective console and search for “Vanguard Free Access.” Search for “Vanguard Free Access.” The Call of Duty: Vanguard free trial option should be available for download. Download it and then launch it to play

For PC gamers there will be an option to play Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer for free on the Battle.net client when loaded into the Vanguard tab. This will start the download and allow you to start accessing the free trial content.