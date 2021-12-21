Every monday GFK Entertainment reveals which were the best-selling video games of the past week in the UK, which usually gives us an idea of ​​how popular games of the moment are doing in other regions. With only two weeks left in December, the games that are shaping up to be the best-selling end of the year are FIFA 22, COD: Vanguard and Mario Kart 8: Deluxe.

FIFA 22 is the best-selling game from the UK for the second week in a row, showing that FIFA dominates in that region despite controversies with EA and its microtransactions. Second we have Call of Duty: Vanguard, which, although it sold less than the last installment, has remained among the best sellers since its launch.

Related: Nintendo Switch is the best-selling console of 2021 in North America.

Third we have Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, a game that was released more than 4 years ago and usually remains in the top 5 of sales, demonstrating why it is the best-selling game on the Nintendo Switch. In fourth place we have Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the best-selling PlayStation exclusive that went up thanks to the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters.

In fifth place we have Among us, which just released on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 last week. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition It ranks sixth, as the physical version was also just released last week. In seventh place we have Minecraft for Nintendo Switch, which also stays in the top 10 every week.

FIFA 22 Call of Duty: Vanguard Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Among us Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Minecraft Just Dance 2022 Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Read more: Nintendo Switch breaks sales record in Europe thanks to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

In eighth place we have Just Dance 2022 from Ubisoft, a casual experience that outsells more serious experiences like Far Cry 6 or Riders Republic. In ninth we have Pokémon Brilliant Diamond for Nintendo Switch, with Animal Crossing: New Horizons closing the top 10 of the week.