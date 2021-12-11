Vanessa Hudgens just hit the internet with the most magical and esoteric manicure we’ve seen in a long time. The actress has surprised all her followers with some red and black nails full of mysticism accompanied by rings that look like something out of Sabrina’s closet and that’s how you can replicate it.





The actress has shared on Instagram a series of photos where her nails are the protagonists. She has bet on a nail-art very esoteric, with a red and black manicure in the shape of baby boomer and full of illustrations of moons, stars and magic symbols.





They seem to us an absolute bombshell and one of the most launched and daring manicures we have seen these days. But also nails that are easy to replicate (even if they don’t look like it). It’s all about look for the resources to do it when we are not experts manicurists.

They’re on Amazon, with red and black enamel stickers that you just have to trim to the shape of the nail and fix with clear lacquer. And with golden decorative stickers of moons, stars and constellations, which will be the culmination of this manicure.

Full Wraps Nail Polish Stickers, Self Adhesive Nail Decals, Nail Decals Strips Skull Ghost Cat Wizard Hat Bat Spider Pumpkin Lantern 14 Pieces





LxwSin 10 Sheets Decorative Nail Stickers Decals Nail Stars Letters Adhesive Stickers Nails Nail Stickers DIY Manicure Decoration Gold Nail Stickers

If in addition to that we want to put the icing on the cake, that party of rings that Vanessa Hudgens has thrown in your hands is key. And very low-cost, because we have found all of them very similar on Aliexpress: a ring with an eye design for 2.23 euros, one with the very mystical violet crystal for 3.71 euros or that jewel option in the shape of a seal that has the relief of a skull for 2.84 euros.





Golden ring with eye, 2.23 euros.





Ring with violet stone, 3.71 euros.

Golden ring with violet crystal





Skull ring, 2.84 euros.

Golden ring with skull

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | @vanessahudgens, Aliexpress.