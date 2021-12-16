Can an SUV be completely electric? Vanderhall Motor Works shows us the best answer to explain it.

The electric car market, as the months go by, is only growing in terms of sales and production. Although the internal combustion mechanics continue to have a pull, no one can doubt that the electric option has gained a reputational level a few points. After all, the manufacture of vehicles like those of Tesla serve to show how far we are faced with first-rate technology.

Now, does this same trend occur in all segments? The truth is that no. In fact, it is completely understandable, since the manufacturers do not intend to incur extra costs with the aim of guaranteeing production and its corresponding viability. Some niche products do not know the electrical variants for a purely cost-effectiveness issue. What if some of the companies dared to take the step and go a little further?

There are examples, it is true, but it is not the common trend. One of these different models is the Jeep Wrangler in its plug-in hybrid version. Nevertheless, there are a number of proposals that may have great potential for the next few years. One of the projects that is having a greater pull, at least at the development level, is the Vanderhall Brawley UTV. This radical vehicle hides a purely electrical mechanics to overcome all kinds of obstacles.

Without a doubt, we are facing one of the best examples to explain to what extent an electrical technology can perform under equal conditions as a product based on fossil fuels. Thanks to its technology, this proposal undoubtedly enjoys a set of alternatives that base their differentiation on the very simplicity offered by a variant based on batteries and electric motors.

Let us see, therefore, what are the main characteristics of the latest Vanderhall Motor Works project, why we are faced with a technology that can serve as a guide for other models in the same segment and, of course, why this vehicle will go into production in the coming months. Here are some of the keys to your potential success.

A radical electric vehicle to practice offroad driving

The first thing that strikes you about this off-road vehicle is its design. It is especially focused on taking advantage of a short body to improve your angles of attack, wading and defense. Thanks to this, obstacles can be overcome more easily. Now, to what extent can you take advantage of your image through your electric motor? Let’s first look at some spectacular images of his performance in the desert.

As can be seen, it has a series of virtues that are worth mentioning. First of all, it has an electrical mechanism made up of up to 4 motors that deliver, among all of them, about 404 CV, enjoying, in addition, a torque of 650 Nm. Taking into account that it is possible to enjoy it from the first revolution, it seems logical to think that we are facing a model with differential dynamic qualities when it comes to overcoming any possible obstacle.

Taking into account its small size, it seems logical to think that it is an alternative that offers seating to a maximum of 4 users, which may enter through one of the 2 doors that are available. It is a variant that stands out for offering differential sensations by doing what it can best be given. Now, how long can you enjoy its performance when it is offered in the market?

A range of 322 kilometers to release all the adrenaline

It is important to specify that this project stands out for being a benchmark in terms of sensations. In fact, it is its main virtue, since its autonomy is designed to be able to enjoy a day of driving on all kinds of roads not paved. Beyond that, the truth is that it is not a vehicle conceived and designed to have a first-rate aerodynamic coefficient. It is, without a doubt, a model designed to enjoy the slopes and terrains away from the urban environment.

At the equipment level, it includes a whole set of solutions designed to improve performance off the asphalt. The knobby tires as standard, as well as solutions based on offroad driving, are your main options to choose in terms of equipment. Now, what would be the price that could be being considered at the time it goes on the market?

Currently, it is possible to order a unit upon payment of a deposit of 100 dollars. Of course, think about it, since it is non-refundable. When it officially hits the market and leaves the production chain, it will be priced at $ 34,950. And you, would you pay this sum of money for a product as specific as this? It will take a while to see how your marketing is going.

