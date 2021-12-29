Ediciones 79 publishes the Blu-Ray of the feature film-anthology, Vampus Horror Tales, directed by Manuel Martínez Velasco, Isaac Berrocal, Erika Elizalde, Piter Moreira and Víctor Matellano.

The edition includes a greeting from the actor Saturnino García, an interview with Víctor Matellano (My adored monster), who has produced the creative production of the anthology, as well as an alternative reversible cover with the two posters by illustrator David Benzal, and a booklet with signed texts by the executive producer, Erika Elizalde, and by Matellano himself.

Synopsis: Halloween night. Mr. Fettes (Saturnino García) is the particular guardian of the cemetery, a sinister being who keeps many secrets. He buries the dead by day and unearths them at night for unspeakable purposes. He likes to be called Vampus and to read horror comics, especially love stories, understood in his necrophilous way.

Vampus introduces us to four of those stories that take place in a lost house in the mountains, in a sinister amusement park, in a unique wedding hall and in a world beset by a strange pandemic.

Four stories directed by four newcomer directors, Manuel Martínez Velasco, Isaac Berrocal, Erika Elizalde and Piter Moreira. Plus the director Víctor Matellano who also carries out the creative production of the film.

With a script by Yolanda García Serrano, Victoria Vázquez, Ignacio López-Vacas, Isaac Berrocal, Piter Moreira, Diego Arjona and Víctor Matellano. The film stars Saturnino García as Vampus, with Nacho Guerreros, Elena Furiase, Félix Gómez, Montse Plá, Diego Arjona, Erika Sanz, Dunia Rodríguez, Luis Hacha, Daniela Dardanelli, Almudena León, Rafa Rodrigo, David M. Santana, Marian Clar, Gus Cantolla, Alberto Rivas, Marina Romero, Sergio Morcillo, Federico Repetto and Vicky Jorge.

On sale from December 31, next January 15 there will be a presentation in Fnac-Callao (Madrid) with the presence of the directors and cast. Meanwhile, the feature film continues its passage through international festivals.