Due to the coronavirus pandemic, dozens, if not hundreds, of projects have been postponed, as working from home has caused many development problems. Among many delays, the one that brings us here today is one that honestly does not surprise us. Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong has been postponed to May 19, 2022, previously scheduled for February 2022.

We have known the news thanks to a publication of the study itself in the official game account on Twitter, where in a text, we are exposed to the reasons why the title has been postponed. The most important is for the health of the developers, since the entire team wants to create the best possible game, with the highest quality, and at the same time maintaining a balance between the quality of life of its workers, something very important, and that more and more studies are watching over it.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong has been postponed to May 19, 2022

Vampire the Masquerade Blood Hunt, a free battle royale announced

After this explanation, it is entirely reasonable that the study Big bad wolf (which is quite small) wants to offer the best possible work, while its workers do not suffer consequences for their own development. Also, the delay is only 3 months, so we won’t have to wait long to enjoy Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong, which is being developed for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PS5, PC and Nintendo Switch.