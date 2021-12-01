Last July Nacon and Big Bad Wolf announced that the release of Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong was delayed until February next year and unfortunately we will have to be a little more patient, because the title has just postponed the date again. of his arrival and this time will not see the light until May 19, 2022.

Its managers have published an extensive statement in which they have disclosed the reasons for this change that has occurred. Thus they have indicated that your goal is to create a world that appeals to gamers, which requires them to make difficult decisions and live with the consequences of their actions, with a multitude of characters, options, dialogues and all kinds of ways that will decide how the story will unfold.

Therefore, in order to improve the final result as much as possible, the team has considered that it still needs more time to work on these aspects, although it assures that this will serve to ensure that the quality is superior without compromising at any time the health and quality of life of the members of the company.

On Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong We will take the role of three different vampires, each with their own powers, who belong to the Boston clan and whose destinies will intertwine. This will leave us with a Narrative RPG in which the decisions we make will be essential in a sinister world in which the boundary between the real and the supernatural is not entirely clear.