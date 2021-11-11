It was one of the most anticipated releases of the year; the entrance of Valve to the world of consoles with a Portable Gaming PC which had raised great expectations among video game fans but, unfortunately, the shortage of components that has affected the electronics industry for a long time has ended up also affecting Steam Deck, which unfortunately will no longer reach the market in end of this year.

Valve just announced that Steam Deck delay its launch, Just a few months !, postponing its release date to February 2022… just for the lucky few, as not all buyers will receive the console at the same time. As previously anticipated, the Half Life authors’ PC Gaming will be distributed in waves, as they have reaffirmed in an email sent to all users who had reserved this device.

“We are sorry to inform you that the Steam Deck launch will be delayed for two months,” reports Valve. “We did our best for circumventing pervasive supply chain problems, but due to material shortages our factories are not receiving components in time to meet their initially planned launch dates. “They add in this message.” Based on our new estimates. Steam Deck shipments will begin in February 2022, as will the pre-order queue. “

The latter is an important detail as Valve will maintain the order of sale of the players. “You will not lose your position, but the dates will be delayed according to these changes. The anticipated reservation dates will be updated shortly after this announcement,” they clarify. “Once again, we are sorry that we cannot meet the original shipping dates. We will continue to strive to improve the reservation dates based on the new schedule and will keep you informed of any developments.

The chip shortage in the video game industry





Since last year 2020 it has been one of the most repeated news in the video game industry: the shortage of chips and other electronic components have significantly affected the production of new PC graphics cards or, even, the video game consoles themselves with a great shortage of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series in stores around the world. Unfortunately Valve has not been spared a problem that affects the smartphone industry in the same way.

Bad news, although not so bad considering that we are talking about a delay of only two months. Plenty of time to continue enjoying new details and videos from Steam Deck, which, as we already told you on 3DJuegos PC, will tell you how the games work before you buy and install them.