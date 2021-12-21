Some titles could receive improvements in the new console.

The success of portable consoles is something that we have seen for years in the video game industry, giving rise to that from Game Boy to Nintendo 3DS, all consoles of this style, with a few exceptions, have been bestsellers in all markets. However, the arrival of Nintendo Switch not only made this success go further, but also brought with it a booming market from which many companies want to get their cut.

In this regard, there are several clones of Nintendo Switch that have emerged over the years, but none have garnered as much attention as the Steam Deck, which is a portable console that is based on the architecture of a PC and that allows you to play our entire library of games purchased on Steam.

In this way, this console was designed to be launched during the same month of December, but due to circumstances that would be more or less related to the health crisis, ended up being delayed to February next year. And it is from this same launch date that Valve has recently spoken, since in the company they want it to be accompanied by a powerful game.

Steam Deck would hit the market accompanied by a high-end title.

It should be noted that it would not be a new game from a known saga, but Valve would be focused on giving the best experience with one of its licenses on the Steam Deck. In this way, the rumors and reports that have emerged suggest that these games could be Half-Life, Counter Strike GO and Dota 2, which would receive an update or a modification to make them different on the new console.

Regarding Counter Strike, it has been mentioned that this title it would have reinforced controls giving more weight to the gyroscopeAs well as an upgrade to the menu. On the other hand, Half Life would receive an improvement in the navigation of its menus, in the same way that it is mentioned in these same rumors that the games could receive a graphic update in the most neglected aspects and sections seen in the originals.

There has been no talk of more games themselves, so it will be necessary to see if the improvements in the catalog end up being limited to these three or if there will be more surprises until launch. For the rest, and except for surprise, Steam Deck is scheduled to launch in February 2022.

