Steam deck It is on everyone’s lips, and it is no wonder. Valve’s new console has given something to talk about not only in its operation, but also in the curious design that the company has chosen for its product. Of course, the comparisons to Nintendo Switch haven’t been long in coming, but so long Greg coomer, Valve designer, as the company’s own CEO, Gabe newell, have given your opinion regarding the comparisons among these products.

Valve has no desire to compete with Nintendo, as they have commented in a recent interview with IGN. As commented Greg coomer, the Steam Deck would be aimed at those players who have already made their investments in their Steam library, an audience totally different from the one that maintains Nintendo switch. According to the worker, the similarities between both consoles begin and end in your design.

“We tried to make all the decisions on the Steam Deck aimed at that audience and to serve customers who were already having fun interacting with the games that are on that platform, on our platform… This was really how we were making our decisions. We ended up with a device that cosmetically shares some traits with a Switch, but that was… it’s kind of an artifact of how we’ve proceeded in the direction of design, “said Valve designer Greg Coomer.

Of course, we also had the opportunity to listen the words of Gabe Newell, CEO of Valve, who commented on the similarities between the two consoles. Newell assures that both devices target two totally different types of audience, and that such audiences will be able to realize the differences at once.

Newell further adds that «If you are a gamer and you take a Switch, and then you take one of these, you are going to know which one is right for you, right? And you will know in 10 seconds«. And of course, taking into account the technical specifications of the Steam Deck versus what we’ve seen from Switch during his last almost five years of life, the answer is pretty obvious.

“I think Nintendo does a great job of targeting their audience with the content that they have. And that is going to be different. When you take this, it feels a lot more like ergonomics for someone used to playing with a more expensive game controller, right? Because it is bigger and bulkier than a Switch. And if we’re right, that’s the right trade-off for the audience we’re targeting, ”Newell said.

The Valve Steam Deck will go on sale in December, so there’s still a little time left until we can taste it in all its glory. Valve has a lot of faith in the success of its new console, and it seems that this success will be necessary for companies like Ubisoft bring their games to the Valve console.