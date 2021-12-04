In the absence of just a couple of months for the Steam Deck to start reaching the first buyers, Valve has released a new update on the development of the device where it shows the unboxing of this kind of notebook PC in the form of a game console and the first thing that surprises is the minimalist and eco-friendly packaging with which it will finally go on sale at the beginning of next year.

Because they already have the Steam Deck DV design ready, ‘the last prototype before final production’, assures Valve, the company wanted to show the packaging design that will be used in the units that will be sent to the developers shortly and to the first private users already for February.

As we can see in these images, it is a small rectangular cardboard box adjusted to the maximum to the size of the Steam Deck (plus cover) and its power supply. At the moment it is shown in normal cardboard color without logos beyond the caution symbols, but it is possible that the final version has a more decorated packaging. “Please don’t use the shipping box as an umbrella, don’t throw it on the ground, and don’t use it as a magnet.”

Once the box is opened, as we see, on the back there are written places where you can play with Steam Deck in several languages. It also has the typical quick-use guide paper, cardboard protections for the device and its power supply. That is, it does not have single-use plastics, or other accessories or dispensable elements with the aim of being the most minimalist and ecological possible.

<br>

Know more: Valve clarifies if there will be exclusive games of Steam Deck, its portable console



At the moment it is not known for sure when the first units will begin to reach the developers, Valve assures that “very soon”. Private buyers will have to wait until February after delaying initial launch plans for the end of this year.