Valve responds to the comparisons between Switch and Steam Deck

A few weeks ago, Valve officially revealed the Steam deck, a laptop that inevitably sparked all sorts of comparisons with the Nintendo switch. However, since Valve claim that in reality there is no fair point of comparison between the two systems, since the Steam deck targets a vastly different market than the hybrid console of the Great N.

Greg Coomer, designer of the Steam decksaid the following:

“All the decisions we make regarding the Steam Deck are directed to an audience that already enjoys games on our platform. We based our decisions on that… And we ended up with a device that visually shared certain characteristics with the Switch, but that was just… a consequence of how the design direction turned out. ”

Pierre-Loup Griffais, programmer in Valve, reiterated that the focus was to improve user engagement with its library of Steam, and consider that this platform is ideal for all these users:

“I think Nintendo does a great job defining their audience with the content that they have. And this is different. When you get the Steam Deck it will feel more like an experience for someone used to playing with expensive controls. Because it is much bigger and rougher than the Switch. And if we are correct, we will have a very different audience than theirs. I put it this way … If you are a gamer, and you grab a Switch, and then a Steam Deck, after 10 seconds you will know which console is best for you. “

Do you think the Steam deck managed to do enough to differentiate itself from Switch once it reaches the consumer’s hands? Let us know your answer in the comments.

Via: IGN

