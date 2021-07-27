Steam Deck is without a doubt one of the most exciting hardware products to be announced this summer, if not the most. And no wonder, Valve’s proposal promises to allow us to play our entire catalog of PC titles, including Xbox Game Pass for PC, on a portable basis and at a truly affordable price.

One of the things that Valve has focused on a lot is the controls for this product. In addition to having mentioned previously that they hope that their analogs do not suffer the annoying drift so common in recent years, thanks to their great quality control, Today Valve Explains The Importance Of The Steam Deck Gyroscope And Touchpad.

According to Valve there is no game that Steam Deck is not able to move today

The news has come to light during an interview with the portal IGN. In it, some of the device’s developers have commented on the similarities that touch panels of this type have with the movement of a mouse, and how they help to obtain similar precision when aiming in shooting games.

Some games are not as good as they should be when controlled with analog, right? So we’ve incorporated some of the things we’ve learned by developing other products into those touchpads. [los de Steam Deck], «John Ikeda has explained, «But we have not been alone in that. We have made many improvements. So the touch panels, in terms of hardware, have less input lag than the panels on the Steam Controller.

The developer has also commented that the touch panels have more functions besides pointing, for example, allow you to comfortably simulate typing on a virtual keyboard, which they have incorporated into the Steam Deck. The device also has a touch screen, useful to simulate navigation with a mouse, rear buttons and gyroscope, which should greatly facilitate control when playing titles on this device.

Steam Deck will start arriving later this year and early 2022 for those who pre-ordered it.

