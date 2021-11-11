One of the great bombings of 2021 without any doubt was the arrival of the Steam Deck. Valve decided to jump into the console market with a laptop that was scheduled to arrive in December 2021, in just one month. However, this date is already in the past.

Gabe Newell’s company just announced that Steam Deck is delayed for two months and we can finally have it in our hands in February 2022. The main reason behind this decision is the great shortage of materials for the manufacture of electronic products.

“Our factories are not receiving the components in time to meet the initially planned launch dates,” they explain from the company. It will be from February of next year when the reservation queue will start and they reassure ensuring that We will not lose our assigned positions.

From Valve apologizes for not being able to meet the dates original shipping labels and will notify you of any new developments in the future. PS5 and Xbox Series are the systems that have also been really affected by the absence of components. Even the CEO of Intel assures that this situation will continue until, at least, 2023.