A couple of days ago a rumor emerged that Valve would again be working on a new game in the well-known Half-Life series Citadel project. According to youtuber Tyler McVicker, this game It would be a mixed FPS / RTS cooperative game similar to the idea of ​​joining Half-Life with Left 4 Dead. Valve has not taken too long to respond and firmly assures that “any important announcement will come directly from us.”

McVicker «has no inside information»Of the company, Valve assures IGN. “It’s good to see the coverage of Tyler McVicker with a good dose of skepticism. We think it’s important to reiterate that while Tyler is a passionate gamer, he doesn’t have the inside scoop on what’s going on at Valve. As you know, any important announcements about projects we are working on or those we are not working on will come directly from us ”.

It is always difficult to get the tone of Valve’s words when it comes to the Half-Life series, because it has not literally denied the existence of this supposed Citadel project, although it does not confirm that it is still working on Half-Life. It may be something completely different from what McVicker mentioned, hence the “good dose of skepticism.”

In any case, Valve seems not to have abandoned Half-Life entirely, last year it surprised with the launch of Half-Life: Alx, a totally revolutionary adventure for VR devices. For many, one of the best games of the year. We will see what Gabe Newell’s company has prepared for the series for the next few years, if it continues down the path of VR glasses or returns to traditional games with Half-Life 3 or any other proposal set in its universe. It would be the ideal complement for your future portable console, Steam Deck, which will not have exclusive games that do not come out on PC.