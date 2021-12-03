The Half-Life 3 meme has been around for so long that it has even gone out of style.

Valve titles in the past marked a before and after for many players, since they were titles that gave off quality everywhere, this being the reason that many asked for continuations of these sagas. Nevertheless, It is already known that Gabe Newell is allergic to the number 3, leading to many of these licenses being discontinued. In fact, company statements make it clear that they are not interested in making games, as they have stated with the future Steam Deck.

However, despite this, there are those who do not lose hope of seeing a new installment of Half-Life, especially after Half-Life Alyx that rekindled the flame although only if it had a VR peripheral, it would come out during 2020. And under this premise, New rumors have emerged surrounding a new Half-Life title, although, as was the case with the one mentioned in this paragraph, it would not be the long-awaited third installment.

Half-Life Citadel could be the new game in the saga according to a leaker

In this way, this new title would have been filtered by Tyler McVicker on YouTube and would receive the name of Half-Life Citadel. Of course, it would not be as we know it, since is treated as an FPS / RTS and would have Left 4 Dead and Half-Life as main influences. On the other hand, this YouTuber comments that it would be intended to be an incentive for the purchase of Steam Deck, something that Valve has already denied as I commented at the beginning of the news.

Indeed, this comment by McVicker has had such an impact that even Valve has responded on IGN stating that the youtuber lacks inside information, cataloging everything mentioned as a good dose of skepticism. Thus, make it clear that all official information will always come from them.

It is worth mentioning that at no point in the interview did he deny whether the Citadel was real or not, so it will be necessary to see if with time we end up seeing this project come true, since could be a strategy to divert attention after someone has thrown their tongue.

Nevertheless, this is merely speculative, so, until otherwise stated by Valve, the official information is that there is no Half-Life project in development. It remains to be seen if this changes over time, especially for those who await the closing of the trilogy.

