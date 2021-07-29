The Valve Steam Deck It is one of the news that is giving the most talk in the video game sector, and even Epic Games had its reaction with the presentation of the console, while Ubisoft on the other hand launches a kind of ultimatum that will seal the fate of their titles on Valve’s laptop. However, despite all the initial excitement, a recent report ensures that we’ll have to wait a little longer before you can enjoy the Steam deck. Valve could announce a delay early.

The report was initially made by PCGamer, and arrives after a change on the official website Steam Deck, which previously advertised a period of three months to make our reservations from the console. Now, however, this reservation period has changed until «after 2Q 2022«, Which means that we could see the availability of the console for the third quarter of 2022, or even for the fourth quarter. This change, however, it has only been for the base version from the console, while the more powerful versions they keep throwing their usual «2Q 2022«.

Until now, we have enough information on Steam deck from Valve. We know the price of the console, its editions and the reservation schedule. The console has caused quite a stir in each of its aspects, and they range from its portability, to its components, and also going through the possible drift of its controls. The Valve executives, in addition, they have made it clear that Steam deck is very different from Nintendo Swith, and that they have no intention of eating users from the Japanese company.