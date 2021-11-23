Niantic, the developer of the popular mobile augmented reality (AR) game Pokemon Go, plans to build a “real world” metaverse with newly raised funds.

The company officially announced the completion of a $ 300 million raise from technology-focused investment manager Coatue on Monday., bringing the company’s valuation to USD 9 billion.

Coatue is known as a major investor in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry, backing companies such as blockchain intelligence firm Chainalysis, cryptocurrency startup Fireblocks, blockchain security firm CertiK, and others. The firm also recently participated in a $ 555 million funding round for cryptocurrency fintech startup MoonPay.

“Niantic is building a platform for AR based on a 3D map of the world that we believe will play a critical role in the next transition in computing,” said Matt Mazzeo, general partner at Coatue. “We are excited to partner with Niantic because we see that this infrastructure supports a metaverse for the real world and helps drive the next evolution of the Internet,” he added.

Niantic did not explicitly say that its metaverse would implement any aspect of blockchain technology, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), or cryptocurrencies.

“We are building a future in which the real world overlaps with digital creations, entertainment and information, making it more magical, fun and informative”said Niantic founder and CEO John Hanke.

Unlike Facebook, which changed its name to Meta in October to indicate its commitment to the development of virtual reality, Niantic is reported to want to develop technology that brings people closer to the outside world. “At Niantic, we believe that humans are happiest when their virtual world leads to a physical one. Unlike a science fiction metaverse, a real-world metaverse will use technology to enhance our experience of the world as we’ve known it for thousands of years. “ Hanke said.

Coatue declined to comment on the investment to Cointelegraph. Niantic did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Launched in 2016, Niantic’s Pokemon Go is one of the most successful mobile games of all time, reportedly crossing the $ 5 billion revenue mark earlier this year.. Some players in the blockchain industry were inspired by Pokemon Go, and the IoTeX company presented its “Pebble Go” project, with the aim of incorporating real-world data into NFTs using verifiable information from GPS.

