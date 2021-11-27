Valorant: Leviathan Esports hired the former Australians and returned to shooter through the front door

Leviathan Esports returned to Valorant through the big door, as they hired the former Australians, one of the most talented rosters in the region. Know all the details In this note!

In his quest to stay in the elite of regional esports, Leviathan Esports hired former players of Valorant from Australs. This roster is one of the most prominent in Latin America, which not only won several titles, but was also close to qualifying for the Valorant Champions at Last Chance Qualifier.

The roster made up of VaiZ, Tacolilla, Melser, KiNgg, Adverse and Phonics they arrived at Marine dragon after becoming champions of the Valorant Warriors, a tournament that organized 9z. “Apart from the economic offer, we were always struck by the passion and desire to want to do things well and win everything from those who run Leviathan”, expressed Torito, new set manager.

He further added: “I see day by day that Fernando Diez together with the administrative group are fully wanting the best for the organization, which in a short time is showing it. We already have psychologists and various tools that we will take advantage of anyway and will make performance improve even more ”.

This roster is listed as one of the best in the region along with that of KRÜ Esports (Which will dispute the world shooter). Under the colors of Australs, the current players of Leviathan they were one step away from Valorant Champions, the most important tournament on the professional circuit. “We narrowly missed the Champions League, but we also showed a great level, especially in the Last Chance Qualifier, where we were able to fight strong teams in a face-to-face session, which we want to repeat next year, but already winning those finals and taking out that thorn ” the manager commented.

The Marine dragon is one of the organizations with the greatest projection in the region, so Torito assured that “The objectives we have for the coming months are to work and prepare in the best way for VCT 2022 and reach the top, which for us is always to win everything. We know that next year will be shorter and that is why we have to start from the beginning in the best possible way, achieving good results at the beginning of 2022 ”.

Leviathan hired a working group that has a long time together and is one of the most winning in the region in Valorant. It will be left to wait like the Marine dragon empower new players and staff with its tools.

