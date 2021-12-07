Valorant Champions: KRÜ Esports beat Sentinels 2-1 and is already among the eight best in the world

KRÜ Esports beat Sentinels 2-1 and is among the 8 best teams in the Valorant Champions, the shooter world championship. Find out all the details In this note!

KRÜ Esports does not stop writing pages of history in Valorant, And in the first shooter World Cup, he managed to place himself among the 8 best teams in the competition by eliminating nothing more and nothing less than Sentinels, one of the best rosters in the world. The organization of Kun Aguero will face FNATIC next Thursday for the passage to the semifinals of the Valorant Champions.

The team path

In his debut, the footballer’s squad Sergio Aguero must have faced Team Liquid online and not from the study, since a player from the European organization had a positive result in his Coronavirus test. Against them, the South Americans fell 2-0 despite the fact that KRÜ tends to do well on contested maps. With Nivera as the main figure of the series, Liquid He was left with the victory in Haven by 13 to 5 and in Ascent by 13 to 8, which relegated the Latam squad to the lower bracket.

The second confrontation of group B was decisive, since if KRÜ Esports lost was eliminated from the competition. The rival: Fury, Brazilian team that has a Nozwer (Argentine player) among their ranks. The first map was Fracture, where despite the constant equality, Agüero’s organization failed to get ahead and fell by 13 to 11. However, he managed to equal the series in Ascent with a great job of Keznit and Delz1k. Everything was defined in Haven, where the South Americans not only eliminated from the competition Fury by 13 to 9, but they were one step away from the playoffs.

The match against Sentinels it was charged with emotions. The Latin Americans faced one of the best teams in the world, which had a Zombs confident, that he had disparaged the region in his social networks prior to the crossing. Again, KRÜ started the series below, since they lost the first map by 7 to 13. However, they had excellent tactical proposals against the Icelandic champions, and closed the series by 2 to 1 after a 13 to 11 in the second map and a 13 to 11 in the third. In addition, this game was the most watched so far of the entire tournament with more than 840 thousand spectators simultaneously.

The next challenge will be the quarterfinals, where they will meet against FNATIC. The series will take place next Thursday from 5:00 p.m. Arg. Latin America once again positioned itself among the 8 best in the world in Valorant from the hand of KRÜ. Once again, the region showed that there is plenty of talent, but what is scarce are opportunities.

